‘He has a big heart’: Austin is looking for his Forever Family

Austin is looking for his Forever Family.

“Austin is nine years old. He has a big heart, loves to make others laugh and is very polite,” said Haley Jenkins with the Seven Homes Foster Care Adoption Agency.

Austin loves to listen to music, play with his army men, Legos and cars and wants to be a scientist.

“I would love to see Austin stay in a family who can advocate for him to communicate well in a loving home,” Jenkins said.

Austin says he would love to be adopted.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.