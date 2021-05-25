‘He dreams big dreams’: Max is looking for his Forever Family

Max is looking for his Forever Family.

He is 13 and enjoys playing video games, playing with action figures and playing with Legos.

“He always seems to cheer for the good guy,” said Heather Still, a child advocate.

Heather says Max is also a big football fan.

“Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys. I like the Dallas Cowboys because they are silver and white,” Max said.

“He will tell you he has high-functioning autism, but he has never let it get in his way,” Heather said.

She also says he does very well in school and has many friends.

“He dreams big dreams. And he is making plans for his future,” Heather said.

Max dreams of being a police officer or member of the Army. He says he wants to save people.

“And his biggest dream, of course, is to have a Forever Family,” Heather said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.