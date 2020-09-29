‘He always has something special to bring to you’: Brandon is looking for his Forever Family

Brandon is looking for his forever family.

“He loves interacting with his friends,” said Aundra Spencer, a child advocate.

“My friends would say I am not selfish. My friends would say I’m very kind…my friend would say I’m very helpful, very smart, and I am very good at video games,” Brandon said.

Spencers says Brandon came into custody under rough circumstances but is persisting.

Brandon enjoys reading, science and chemistry in school.

He says he either wants to be a pilot or Formula One driver.

“He always has something special to bring to you when he is around, and he wants a family,” Spencer said.

“Forever family is someone who adopts you, and they take you to their home and treat you like family,” Brandon said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.