(WGHP) — Gianna is looking for a Forever Family.

“Gianna is a very loving and caring child. She is very creative, she is a social butterfly,” said Filicia High, a child advocate.

Gianna wishes to become a doctor, “I always think about kind things, and I like helping people.” She explained.

Gianna enjoys playing board games and listening to music with her friends. She also enjoys studying math, literature and science and wants to learn to play the guitar.

“My biggest wish for her is to find that family that, really just brings the best in her,” High concluded.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.