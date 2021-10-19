‘Full of life and energy’: Davie is looking for a Forever Family

(WGHP) — Davie is looking for a Forever Family.

“Davie is a sweet young man. He is full of life and energy. He has an amazing smile that just brightens up his entire face. He loves to meet people. He loves to interact,” said Susanne Lee, a child advocate.



Davie loves water towers.

“He likes to take pictures of them, draw them, watch them on YouTube,” Lee said. “So…that child-like quality of wonder he can definitely bring to a family, and he is very affectionate and kind.”



Lee says Davie has some medical issues, but a committed family would not have a problem providing help for him.

“A family that is looking for a lot of affection, love, hugs, warmth–he is the kid for you,” Lee said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.