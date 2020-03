Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today's Forever Family, foster families offer unique perspectives on the coronavirus pandemic.

Heather Still, a Seven Homes foster and adoptive parent says, "We as foster and adoptive parents offer these kids a lot of stability, and at a time like this anxiety levels are off the charts. Especially for kids from hard places."

"It is very uncertain for everybody; but the message, the safety message, we get to send them, is that 'you are not alone,' " Still said.