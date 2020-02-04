Eliana is looking for a forever family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eliana is an outgoing 14-year-old who says she stays active and likes school.

"Some things I like to do in school is to dance, sing, play soccer, basketball," she said.

Her child advocate says she very genuine and always lets you know what she's feeling.

"When you catch me in a good mood, you will find me singing," Eliana said. "The reason I sing is because it just boosts me up. It just fills my whole personality, like my smile. People like me because of my smile."

Eliana is hoping to find a family that's very active and that likes to keep their kids active too.

For more information, call 1-888-365-FAMILY or visit the Forever Family website.