(WGHP) — Dymere is looking for a Forever Family.

“He is just an outgoing…young man that just loves life,” said Ken, a child advocate.

Dymere likes to swim, ride his bike and go to school and read.



“He is on the basketball team, football team. He loves soccer,” Ken said.

He is also considering joining the Marines when he grows up.

“Just want to help protect my country and also learn what they are learning there,” Dymere said.