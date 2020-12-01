Daniel is smart, laid back and looking for his Forever Family

Daniel is looking for his Forever Family.

“He gets along with other children…he is very respectful,” said Dontallis Render with Community Connected for Kids.

Daniel says he likes long-boarding, fishing and going to the beach.

Render says he is very laid back and intelligent.

“All of my classes, I am getting As and Bs,” Daniel said. “Language arts is my favorite. And math.”

Daniel says he may go to college but also has aspirations to join the military.

“I would like to stand up for our rights and who we are as people,” Daniel said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.