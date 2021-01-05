DaeQuan wants to be a neuroscientist, is looking for a Forever Family who will help him pursue his dreams

DaeQuan is looking for his Forever Family.
“DaeQuan is incredibly smart and excels in all academics,” said Ashley McKinley, a child advocate.
He says he wants to major in science and math in college.
“DaeQuan would love to go to Duke and to pursue a degree and go on and get his doctorate,” McKinley said.
“I want to be a neuroscientist. I read this book about Ben Carson’s gifted hands, and it really caught my eye. He has some of the same things I was going through, so if felt natural,” DaeQuan said. “It felt like this is what I wanted to do, and I was already excelling in science, math…I understand it. I have a lot of love for it, so why not?”
McKinley says she hopes DaeQuan can be in a home where he is really fostered and encouraged to pursue his dreams and show the world the incredible young man he is.
You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.
