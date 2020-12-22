Colby loves Greek mythology, wants to work with kids with disabilities when he grows up; Colby wants a Forever Family ‘that will never give up on him’

Forever Family

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Colby is a sweet boy looking for his Forever Family. He is loyal and loving and has many different interests.

“Colby is very social. He loves to tell you all about his interests such as Greek mythology and hanging out with friends. He is a very creative young man. He is intelligent, he is bright and he works very hard in school. “

When he grows up he wants to work with children who have disabilities. “I think DD kids are special,” he said.

He wants “a family that will never give up on me.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter