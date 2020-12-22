Colby loves Greek mythology, wants to work with kids with disabilities when he grows up; Colby wants a Forever Family ‘that will never give up on him’

Colby is a sweet boy looking for his Forever Family. He is loyal and loving and has many different interests.
“Colby is very social. He loves to tell you all about his interests such as Greek mythology and hanging out with friends. He is a very creative young man. He is intelligent, he is bright and he works very hard in school. “
When he grows up he wants to work with children who have disabilities. “I think DD kids are special,” he said.
He wants “a family that will never give up on me.”
You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.
