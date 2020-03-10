Colby is looking for his Forever Family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colby his looking for his Forever Family.

Ashley McKinley with Seven Homes Foster Care Adoption Agency says Colby is very social.

"He loves to tell you all about his interests, such as Greek mythology and hanging out with friends. Colby is a very creative young man. He is intelligent, he is bright, and he works very hard at school."

Colby says, "I want to be a DD Specialist. A DD Specialist is someone who works with kids with disabilities and disorders. Actually, I think that DD kids are very special."

McKinley says, "He is a little boy who is very loyal, so he needs a family that is going to reciprocate that same loyalty."

"A family that will never give up on me, and will work with me through my whole life," Colby said.