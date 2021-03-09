Christopher, 2 sisters looking for Forever Family that will help them stay together

Christopher is looking for his Forever Family.

He is six years and has a great sense of humor. When he was what he wanted to be when he grows up, he said “seven.”

Desiree Forsythe, guardian ad litem, says Christopher would like to be a father someday.

He also wants to be a race car driver.

Forsythe says Christopher has two sisters who he loves very much.

“He can’t look left or right without seeing his two sisters. They need to be adopted together because Christopher would not be comfortable in any environment without his sisters,” Forsythe said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.