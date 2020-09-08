Chance is looking for his Forever Family; ‘My real family couldn’t take care of me’

We’d like to reintroduce you to Chance.

We met him a while back before the pandemic began, and he’s still waiting for his forever family.

Chance says he would like to join the Army to help save people.

“My friends would say I’m caring, kind, nice, easy to get along with, sharing, peaceful. Well, peaceful when I want to be.”

“Chance would bring excitement. New things every day,” said Lindsey Barton, a child advocate. “He’s very inventive and creative. Full of energy.”

Barton says she wants people to know that Chance has a big heart, and he always cares about people.

His favorite subject in school is math, and he loves playing ping pong.

“My real family couldn’t take care of me, so I’m getting adopted, so that means they’ll be there for the rest of my life, and when I get 18, even though I’m going to move out, I’ll come back and visit.”

You can learn more about adopting by visiting the Forever Family website here.