Chanaika is looking for her Forever Family.

She speaks English and Haitian Creole.

“She is very caring,” said Shirley Pierre, her foster mother.

Chanaika says that in her free time, she likes to watch movies and listen to African, Haitian and American music.

Her favorite class in school is science, and she wants to be a doctor.

“I want somebody who is nice that I can talk to,” Chanaika said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.