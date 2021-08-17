Carson is looking for a Forever Family

Carson is looking for his Forever Family.

“He loves basketball, so he would be great with a family that watched and played basketball and all the different sports,” said Mimi Pearson, a child advocate.

Carson is athletic and loves the church and dogs.

He likes playing video games, listening to music, reading and doing math. He also plans on learning how to play the drums.

“He would like to be a basketball player when he grows up. And when he is too old for that, he wants to coach,” Pearson said. “My dream is for him to find a Forever Family that will spend a lot of time with him and love him, play with him and teach him.”

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.