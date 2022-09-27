(WGHP) — Andre is looking for his Forever Family.

His favorite things to do are play basketball, swim and go ziplining.

“Andre is 12 years old. A very sweet boy. He loves to help out around the house,” his child advocate said.

In school, he likes math, science and social studies.

“It does not matter if it is a two-parent family or a single-parent family,” his child advocate said. “Just someone who would love him and take really good care of him and will make sure he gets what he needs.”

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.