An ‘old spirit’ seeks a family to call his own

(WGHP) — The rest of Aiden’s siblings have been adopted, and now it’s Aiden’s turn.

Aiden is 12, but his child advocate says he’s got an “old spirit”.

“He is all cowboy, down inside,” Kayla Moore says.

Aiden loves the outdoors, playing sports or riding his bike. He absolutely loves football and started watching because of Cam Newton.

“I would like to be a firefighter,” he said. He enjoys reading about firefighters because they help people.



“I just want him to feel like he is a part of a family, and you know to know that someone loves him unconditionally and forever,” Moore said.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.