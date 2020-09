Patience is 13 years old and really wants to be adopted into the same home as her 12-year-old sister. They are the best of friends.

Her sister says Patience loves shoes, technology and getting her hair done. Her favorite subjects are math and social studies.

She says she might want to be a teacher one day.

“The strength that Patience has, despite what she went through, is amazing.”

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.