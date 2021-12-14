Adventurous, big-hearted Gavin dreams of being a teacher & having a Forever Family

(WGHP) — A lot of times Forever Family will take kids out to do things they might never have had a chance to do before.

12-year-old Gavin, who is looking for his Forever Family, recently got to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “He had no idea what was going on today. I picked him up; he was like, “I thought I had an appointment or something.” I said, no, have you ever flown before?” his child advocate said.

Gavin is a curious, adventurous kid who loves sports and being outside.

He dreams of being a teacher so he can help kids like teachers have helped him.

“A Forever Family would mean to me that they would care about me, they would treat me good, and they would treat me with respect, and I would do the same,” he said.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care.