One of the biggest disappointments children in foster care can face is being separated from their siblings.

On Tuesday’s Forever Family, FOX8 sat down with Adrianna, a young lady who hopes to find a loving home for her and her brother.

Adrianna is interested in cosmetology schools.

She has a brother named Robert, and the siblings lean on each other for support.

“My wish for me is to be happy,” Adrianna said.

If you or someone you know is interested in adoption, please contact foreverfamily.org.