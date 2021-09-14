‘A family would be lucky to have her’: Hope is looking for her Forever Family

(WGHP) — Hope is looking for a Forever Family.

She is 9 years old and in the 4th grade.

“Hope is very is a very sweet child. She is kind,” said Michelle Moreau, a child advocate. “She is outgoing, super engaging, very likable”

She loves to swim.

“She loves to play outdoors, but she can also just hang at home, play board game,” Moreau said.

Hope’s best friend “would say that I am a nice friend. My favorite subject at school is science. I want to be a police officer when I grow up,” Hope said. “I like fighting crime and doing what good people do. I just want to make the world a better place.”

“My dream for Hope would be that she finds a family that she fits in with that loves her unconditionally…Hope would really love to have a father in her Forever Family,” Moreau said,

“I have never been in a forever family, but I really wish I was,” Hope said.

“A family would be lucky to have her because she is so lovable. She is full of energy. She would bring so much to a family,” Moreau said.

You can learn more about adopting at www.foreverfamily.org.