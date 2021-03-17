Tanger Center in Greensboro to kick off inaugural season of Broadway productions in October

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The inaugural season at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has a date.

After being forced to postpone due to the onset of the pandemic, the center will kick off its season in early October.

The following shows have new dates scheduled:

Wicked (Oct. 6 – 24, 2021)

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (Nov. 9 – 14, 2021)

Dear Evan Hansen (Dec. 7 – 12, 2021)

Come From Away (Dec. 28, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022)

Disney’s The Lion King (Feb. 23, 2022 – March 6, 2022)

For more information, visit TangerCenter.com.