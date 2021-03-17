Tanger Center in Greensboro to kick off inaugural season of Broadway productions in October

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The inaugural season at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts has a date.
After being forced to postpone due to the onset of the pandemic, the center will kick off its season in early October.
The following shows have new dates scheduled:
Wicked (Oct. 6 – 24, 2021)
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (Nov. 9 – 14, 2021)
Dear Evan Hansen (Dec. 7 – 12, 2021)
Come From Away (Dec. 28, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022)
Disney’s The Lion King (Feb. 23, 2022 – March 6, 2022)
There are a limited number of “Season Seats” to the inaugural season of Broadway at Tanger Center available!
For more information, visit TangerCenter.com.