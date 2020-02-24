‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is fun, but his creepy first design isn’t this movie’s biggest problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog" was truly haunting.

Watching the beloved blue hedgehog blast around the big screen, I couldn't help but re-imagine those same scenes as they would've been performed by that hairy, way-too-human-like monstrosity. It's a horrific thought.

But, thankfully, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie rose from the ashes of its first trailer to create a movie that quite delightfully embodies the spirit of the nearly-30-year-old Sega franchise.

Ben Schwartz, who you might recognize as Jean Ralphio from "Parks and Recreation," voices Sonic, and wow was he a perfect choice.

Schwartz's oddball sense of humor fit beautifully as Sonic learns to live in this new world far from his home planet.

And, unsurprisingly, Jim Carrey brought his usual brand of over-the-toppedness to the villainous Dr. Robotnik that he brings to nearly every role.

Robotnik is ferociously arrogant, and Carrey's performance only gets more wild as the movie goes on. Whether it's the right dose of silliness or a little too much is your call to make.

Tom, Sonic's reluctant ally, is where the movie falls flat.

Played by James Marsden, Tom is a small-town cop who dreams of moving and joining the San Francisco Police Department

But next to Schwartz's Sonic and Carrey's Robotnik, this character just feels dull.

This movie is funny, action-packed and strange, and Tom brings next to none of that.

While I'm hesitant to blame Marsden, I can't help but feel another actor could've made that character infinitely more interesting. A younger actor like Tom Holland or an actor who is a little more animated (for lack of a better word) might have been the way to go.

Despite drawing in a $57 million in its opening weekend, trouncing every video game movie that came before it, including 2019's "Detective Pikachu,” I'm not ready to call it the best video game movie of all time.

"Sonic the Hedgehog" turned out to be a lot like Sega's game consoles. Fun, but not quite enough to keep up with the big leagues.

That said, if there's anything we've seen from the team behind this movie, it's that they're good at learning from their mistakes. I'd put money down that a sequel could pack even more life into Sonic's story.

I give it 7 out of 10 rings.