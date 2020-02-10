See the winners of the historic 2020 Oscars

South Korean director Bong Joon-ho poses with the Oscar for Best Screenplay for “Parasite” as he attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

The 92nd Academy Awards were presented Sunday and made history with multiple firsts.

The cast and creative team for “Parasite” took the stage on Sunday to accept the award for best picture, capping off what was a huge night for the film and a significant night for global cinema.

“Parasite” is the first non-English film and first South Korean film to win best picture at the Academy Awards. Only 11 non-English language films have ever been nominated in the category.

It also picked up best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay.

“I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now,” producer Kwak Sin Ae said, via translator.

She wasn’t wrong. “Parasite” picked up four awards on Sunday night, including a history-making best picture win.

After she spoke, Miky Lee, a Korean entertainment mogul, attempted to take a turn at the mic, but the lights on stage dimmed as the camera prepared to return to Jane Fonda, who would close the night.

But those in the audience protested, asking loudly from their seats for the stage directors to turn the lights back up and let Lee speak.

They won, and she got her turn.

The film’s Oscar campaign sort of played out in a similar way. If at any time it looked like the spotlight on “Parasite” might dim, it would shine again — first a Palme d’Or award, then history-making SAG Award win, then a BAFTA and so on.

In the end, the infectious buzz around the South Korean film, which centers on two families on opposite sides of South Korea’s economic gap, turned out to be too powerful for its Oscar competitors, which included some of Hollywood’s most seasoned filmmakers.

It’s a victory for a community that still struggles to be seen — one that comes in a year that had been criticized for a lack of individual nominees of color. (Only one actor of color — Cynthia Erivo, star of “Harriet” — was nominated this year in the major acting categories.)

Nancy Wang Yuen, a sociologist and author of “Reel Inequality: Hollywood Actors and Racism,” previously told CNN that “Parasite” earning best picture could open up opportunities for Asian-American actors, who have a difficult time getting their work recognized on the awards circuit. (For example, “Crazy Rich Asians,” which was a success at the box office and a milestone moment for Asian representation, but unsuccessful in its bid for Oscars recognition.)

“I think the fact that Asian Americans are rooting for ‘Parasite’ is because we still aren’t even seeing ourselves in main dramatic roles,” she said. “The more Asians succeed on the international stage, I think Asian Americans do feel like that will then open up more opportunities for Asian-American actors in Hollywood.”

In another historic moment, Taika Waititi has become the first indigenous New Zealander to win an Oscar.

The 44-year-old Māori filmmaker took home the award for best adapted screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday for his Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit.”

He wrote, directed and starred in the film.

“I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” Waititi said in his acceptance speech. “We are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well.”

He also paid homage to his roots by signing off with the famous Māori phrase “kia ora,” which means “be safe.”

“Jojo Rabbit” tells the story of a 10-year-old member of the Hitler Youth who discovers his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in the family’s home.

The film, which stars Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie and Scarlett Johansson, was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture,

Waititi was previously nominated for an Oscar for his 2004 short film “Two Cars, One Night.”

Below is a full list of nominees, with winners indicated in bold.

BEST PICTURE

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite” – WINNER

“1917”

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” – WINNER

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

South Korea, “Parasite” – WINNER

Spain, “Pain and Glory”

France, “Les Misérables”

North Macedonia, “Honeyland”

Poland, “Corpus Christi”

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)” – WINNER

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“American Factory” – WINNER

“The Edge of Democracy”

“Honeyland”

“For Sama”

“The Cave”

ORIGINAL SONG

“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen II”

“Stand Up,” “Harriet”

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” – WINNER

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” – WINNER

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit” – WINNER

“Little Women”

“The Two Popes”

“Joker”

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite” – WINNER

“Knives Out”

“1917”

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” – WINNER

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho, “Parasite” – WINNER

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood” – WINNER

“The Irishman”

“1917”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Parasite”

CINEMATOGRAPHY

“1917” – WINNER

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

COSTUME DESIGN

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Little Women” – WINNER

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

SOUND EDITING

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari” – WINNER

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Joker”

SOUND MIXING

“1917” – WINNER

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Ad Astra”

“Joker”

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love” – WINNER

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window” – WINNER

“Saria”

“A Sister”

ORIGINAL SCORE

“1917,” Thomas Newman

“Joker,” Hildur Guðnadóttir – WINNER

“Little Women,” Alexandre Desplat

“Marriage Story,” Randy Newman

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” John Williams

VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

“The Irishman”

“1917” – WINNER

FILM EDITING

“The Irishman”

“Ford v Ferrari” – WINNER

“Parasite”

“Joker”

“Jojo Rabbit”

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

“Bombshell” – WINNER

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”