Actor Sam Lloyd, best known for playing Ted Buckland on “Scrubs,” has died, TMZ reports. He was 56.

Lloyd was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in January 2019.

“Scrubs” creator Bill Lawrence tweeted Friday, “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today. (Ted). Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”

Lloyd also had roles on “Desperate Housewives,” “Happy Together,” “Shameless,” “The West Wing” and “Modern Family.”