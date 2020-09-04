Robert Pattinson tests positive for coronavirus, ‘The Batman’ suspends filming

British actor Robert Pattinson arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Pattinson, star of the upcoming film “The Batman,” has tested positive for coronavirus, causing the production to temporarily halt, Variety reports.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. confirmed that a crew member on the film tested positive for coronavirus and that production was being halted but did not confirm the crew member’s identity.

“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. “Filming is temporarily paused.”

A representative for Pattinson did not respond immediately to requests for comments, and the studio declined to say whether Pattinson had the virus or not.

Vanity Fair first reported that Pattinson was the crew member who had tested positive for the virus.

The British actor is most well known for his starring role as Edward Cullen in the “Twilight” films but has since gone on to star in critically acclaimed dramas “Good Time,” “The Lighthouse” and “High Life.”

He also appears alongside John David Washington in the recently released “Tenet.”