Popular rapper J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in hometown of Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Rapper J. Cole attended a protest in his hometown of Fayetteville on Saturday following the death of George Floyd, WTVD reports.

He was in a group of demonstrators who were protesting downtown before moving on to Hay Street.

The Fayetteville protest started at the Walmart on Skibo Road at about 3 p.m.

The protest was organized by Rakeem Jones, who made headlines in 2016 when he was punched in the face while at a Trump rally.

Fayetteville’ mayor, Mitch Colvin, was also in attendance the protest.

George Floyd’s sister, who is from Raeford, North Carolina, spoke on Wednesday to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America.

“I thought I was dreaming for a second,” Bridgett Floyd said. “Everything went blank. I had a very hard time taking it in.”

“We were told that a police officer had his knee kneeled into our brother’s neck while he was handcuffed to the ground,” she said, and added she had not seen video of the encounter. “That’s all I could see in my head, was that the police officer was putting all his might into my brother’s neck to where he could not catch his breath. He could not breathe.”