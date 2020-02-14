Netflix releases ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have given a Valentine's Day present to fans of "Stranger Things."

The new trailer for season four has just been released.

If you haven't seen season three, cover your ears, because the trailer answers a big question left hanging at the end of the previous installment.

It features a beloved character -- Hopper -- who seemed to be dead at the end of season three.

The teaser doesn't include any details about when the new season will be released.

But it's still guaranteed to set social media on fire with speculation.