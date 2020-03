Lyle Waggoner died Tuesday at 84 in his home after battling an illness, TMZ reports.

He is known for his roles in hit shows from the 60s and 70s, including “Gunsmoke” and the “Carol Bunrnett Show.”

He was considered for the iconic lead role in the “Batman” TV show and lost out to Adam West.

Waggoner was on the “Carol Burnett Show” for seven years.