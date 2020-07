Kanye West says he’s running for president in 2020.

The singer announced his decision to run for president through Twitter on the Fourth of July.

He wrote that it’s time to “realize the promise of America.”

West says he wants to build the nation’s future by trusting God and unifying our vision.

He had mentioned wanting to run of president during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

