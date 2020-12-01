‘Juno,’ ‘Umbrella Academy’ actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Elliot Page attends The IMDb Studio Presented By Intuit QuickBooks at Toronto 2019 at Bisha Hotel & Residences on September 07, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Known for portraying the title role in “Juno” (2007), 33-year-old actor Elliot Page has come out as transgender.

The actor announced on Twitter Tuesday that his name is Elliot and that he uses the pronouns “he” and “they.”

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life,” he said in his tweet.

Page earned nominations for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award for his role in Juno.

He also portrays Vanya Hargreeves in Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” a TV series based on comic books of the same name.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey,” he wrote.” I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”