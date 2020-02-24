Josh Groban coming to Tanger Center for grand opening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This video accompanies an earlier article about the Tanger Center.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 31: Singer Josh Groban performs during the opening ceremony on Day One of the 2015 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2015 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Josh Groban is headed to Greensboro for the grand opening of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Groban is set to perform at 8 p.m. March 20.

Presales begin on Feb. 26 with tickets available to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. March 2.

Visit the Tanger Center website for more information or to purchase tickets.

After more than eight years of planning, this 108,290-square-foot, $93 million limestone and glass edifice is about to open. Construction should be completed by the end of February, if not sooner.