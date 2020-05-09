Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers

OAKLAND, CA – APRIL 24: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri cheers for the Golden State Warriors during Game Five against the San Antonio Spurs of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 24, 2018 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has helped raise over $20 million for restaurant workers amid the coronavirus crisis, TMZ reports.

Fieri appeared on “TMZ Live” Thursday and announced that he raised $20 million for a Restaurant Employee Relief Fund by partnering with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The Mayor of Flavortown said the money was raised in less than two months.

Fieri reportedly worked the phones to get donations from major corporations in hospitality and food services.

If you would like to donate to the cause or apply for a one-time grant, click here.