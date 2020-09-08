‘Golden Girls’ recreated with all Black cast for virtual episode

The beloved 1980s TV series “Golden Girls” has been recast with an all Black cast for a one night charitable performance.

The Zoom watch party is set for Tuesday at 9 p.m EST.

The reimagining of the hit sitcom will star Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan and Regina King.

According to the event page, all you have to do to watch is sign up to receive messages about how you can get involved in the upcoming presidential election.

“The Golden Girls” ran on nBC from 1985 to 1992 and centered on a group of senior citizen roommates living in Miami.

It was hit in both first-run and syndication.