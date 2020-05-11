Fox releases prime-time TV schedule for fall 2020

This image released by FOX shows John Slattery in a scene from “NEXT,” premiering this fall on FOX. (Miller Mobley/FOX via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fox TV is releasing its fall TV lineup for the 2020-21 season.

“The Masked Singer” will be back, along with an artificial-intelligence thriller starring John Slattery.

The network said Tuesday that a prime-time soap opera starring Kim Cattrall also will kick off the new season, along with a third installment of “Cosmos” hosted by astrophycisist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Fox unveiled its schedule amid the pandemic’s disruption of the TV industry.

The network included NFL broadcasts on its schedule, despite the uncertainty that COVID-19 has brought to sports.

Other broadcast networks are announcing their fall plans in the coming days.

Fox’s prime-time schedule for fall 2020:

Monday

8 p.m. – “L.A.’s Finest”

9 p.m. – “neXt”

Tuesday

8 p.m. – “Cosmos: Possible Worlds”

9 p.m. – “Filthy Rich”

Wednesday

8 p.m. – “The Masked Singer”

9 p.m. – “Masterchef Junior”

Thursday

8 p.m. – NFL Football

Friday

8 p.m. – “WWE Smackdown Live”

Saturday

7 p.m – “Fox Sports Saturday”

Sunday

8:00 p.m. -“The Simpsons”

8:30 p.m. – “Bless the Harts”

9:00 p.m. – “Bob’s Burgers”

9:30 p.m. – “Family Guy”