Family of Tom Petty issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign

TULSA, Okla. — The family of Tom Petty sent the Trump campaign a cease and desist notice after the use of Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” at President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

Petty’s family released the following statement on Twitter:

“Tom Petty’s song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was used today at Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, OK.

Trump was in no way authorized to use this song to further a campaign that leaves too many Americans and common sense behind.

Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind. Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.

Tom wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for EVERYONE. We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this. We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either. We would hate for fans that are marginalized by this administration to think that we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued an official cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.

Adria, Annakim, Dana and Jane Petty”