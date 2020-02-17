CW’s ‘Lost Boys’ TV show to film in Carolina Beach, looking for about 200 extras

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. — A new TV series is looking for extras by the hundreds ahead of shoots at Carolina Beach, WECT reports.

Carolina Beach bar and grill Hurricane Alley’s said location scouts confirmed during a Boardwalk Business meeting that the CW show “The Lost Boys” will begin filming a pilot in mid-March at several businesses in the area.

According to Hurricane Alley’s, film crews will be looking for about 200 extras.

“The Lost Boys” is a show about vampires set in the fictional California city of Santa Clara. It is based on a 1987 movie by the same name.