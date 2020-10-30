Comedian Amy Schumer to join Jill Biden for rallies in Charlotte, Greensboro over weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Comedian and Emmy award-winner Amy Schumer will join Dr. Jill Biden for rallies in Charlotte and Greensboro on Saturday.

Jill Biden and Schumer will encourage North Carolinians to cast their ballot on the final day of early voting, according to the Biden campaign.

At 1 p.n., they will hold a drive-in rally at in Charlotte. A specific location for the rally was not released, but the event will be livestreamed.

Later on Saturday, Jill Biden will be in Greensboro where she will join a Get Out the Vote rally, encouraging local voters to make a plan to vote.

That Get Out the Vote rally starts at 3 p.m.

No other details have been released.

This will be Jill Biden’s second visit to North Carolina this month.

On Oct. 6, she spoke at rallies in Greenville and Fayetteville. She also hosted a session with military veterans and families in Fayetteville.

