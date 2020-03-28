‘All my Children’ star John Callahan dies at 66

PALM DESERT, Calif. — John Callahan, who starred in “All my Children,” died Saturday at age 66 after suffering a stroke, representatives for the actor say, TMZ reports.

Paramedics were called to Callahan’s home in Palm Desert, California on Friday. He was then transferred to a hospital and put on life support.

Callahan is most well known for his role as Edmund Grey, which he played on the hit show “All My Children” from 1992 to 2005.

His death was not related to the coronavirus pandemic, but his family was only able to see him for a short time due to the hospital restrictions put in place to deal with the virus.

“We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John. He was my great friend, co-parent and an amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans,” said Eva La Rue, his ex-wife and former “AMC” co-star.