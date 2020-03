LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 20: Actors (L to R) David Gallagher, twins Lorenzo and Nikolas Brino, Catherine Hicks, Stephen Collins and Beverley Mitchell pose at a reception to celebrate 150 episodes of The WB’s “7th Heaven” on February 20, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lorenzo Brino, who starred in “7th Heaven,” has died, according to TMZ.

The 21-year-old actor was killed in a car crash. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The crash occurred last Monday in San Bernardino County but his name was just released.