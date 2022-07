GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Creek Ridge Road is closed at Lynhaven Drive in Greensboro after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash.

Police say Creek Ridge Road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area or take an alternate route.

This is a developing story.