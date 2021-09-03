Mount Tabor High School students return to building for first time since deadly shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mount Tabor High School students didn’t have time to gather their belongings before going into lockdown after a deadly shooting on Wednesday.

On Friday, the students are returning, not for class but to pick up all that was left behind.

Video from a student shows backpacks piled up near doorways inside the school.

The Mount Tabor school website has a list of times on Friday when faculty and parents can pick up vehicles and belongings that were left on campus based on what building they were left in.

Classes will not resume until Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Counselors and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Crisis Team will be available at an offsite location for parents, students and staff of Mount Tabor.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, authorities responded to a report of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School.

Mount Tabor student William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. was found inside the school with a gunshot wound. Miller was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other students were shot.

The suspect, a Mount Tabor High School student, was arrested Wednesday afternoon. The suspect’s name has not been released. ​