WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the head in Winston-Salem on Monday and is in the hospital in critical condition, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 1:27 p.m., police responded to a shooting call.

Police say arriving officers found a woman who had been shot in the head. She was then taken to the hospital.

The WSPD did not say whether officers were looking for a suspect or not.

This is a developing story.