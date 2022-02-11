Winston-Salem woman wins $200,000 off of $5 scratch-off ticket

Daily Newsletters

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wild Cash Multiplier (NC Education Lottery)

Wild Cash Multiplier (NC Education Lottery)

Get lottery results on FOX8!

Check the Lottery Results on MyFOX8.com or watch the drawing live on TV.

Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday.
Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The ticket may have only cost $5, but it’s worth $200,000.

Audrey Thompson, of Winston-Salem, picked up a Wild Cash Multiplier scratch-off ticket at the Chief’s Pick-A-Pack on Linville Road in Kernersville. When she scratched it off, she discovered she had won $200,000./

She swung by the lottery headquarters Friday and went home with $142,021 after taxes.

According to the N.C. Education Lottery, there have been three winners of the top $200,000 prize since the Wild Cash Multiplier game launched in October. There are three top prizes still remaining.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter