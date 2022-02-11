Winston-Salem woman wins $200,000 off of $5 scratch-off ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The ticket may have only cost $5, but it’s worth $200,000.

Audrey Thompson, of Winston-Salem, picked up a Wild Cash Multiplier scratch-off ticket at the Chief’s Pick-A-Pack on Linville Road in Kernersville. When she scratched it off, she discovered she had won $200,000./

She swung by the lottery headquarters Friday and went home with $142,021 after taxes.

According to the N.C. Education Lottery, there have been three winners of the top $200,000 prize since the Wild Cash Multiplier game launched in October. There are three top prizes still remaining.