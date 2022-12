HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are searching for a High Point man who has been missing since Friday morning.

Greensboro police are trying to find 20-year-old Nicholas Snead.

He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High Point.

His last phone location was on South Holden Road in Greensboro.

Greensboro police urge anyone with information about Snead’s whereabouts to contact them.