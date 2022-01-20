Neighbors react after man killed, woman shot ‘several’ times on Shadow Valley Road in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — We are just 20 days into the new year, and High Point police are busy investigating their first homicide this year.

After 19 homicides in 2021, it was a quiet three weeks of the New Year for the High Point Police Department.

That all changed Wednesday just before 7:30 p.m in the Shadow Valley neighborhood when gunshots woke up neighbors in the Hunter Pointe Apartments in High Point, like Emanuel Forwang.

“I was kind of terrified with what happened last night,” said Forwang.

He was getting settled in from getting off work when his wife rushed into the bedroom letting him know something was happening outside.

“Immediately I looked through the window. We had a lot of cops around the area, firefighters,” he said,

Dispatchers on the 9-1-1 call asked the caller how many gunshots they heard.

“Man, probably like 10,” said the 9-1-1 caller.

“There were multiple gunshots in the middle of the road. A lot of people came out when that incident happened,” said Forwang.

Police responded to the area and found two people who had been shot: a man who died at the scene, and a woman who had several gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Never heard violence around the area, it was so shocking to me that someone’s life was taken,” said Forwang.

“It’s tragic. This neighborhood is really calm. It’s really surprising to hear of any homicide really,” said Steve, a neighbor who didn’t want to give his last name.

Neighbors say, being only 19 days into the new year, hearing about the crime is troubling especially in their neighborhood.

Forwang said, “I just feel scared living in the area. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

As far as any suspects, no information has been released yet.