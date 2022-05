FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down NC-8/Germanton Road in Forsyth County overnight, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

NC-8/Germanton Road was closed in both directions near Rural Hall and the intersection of Pebbelbrook Road.

The affected area of NC-8/Germanton Road (Google Maps)

The closure began on Saturday night at 11:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:25 a.m. Sunday morning. There is no word as to what caused the crash.