Man killed in shooting on Bethania-Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot and killed on Bethania-Rural Hall Road in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 1:47 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Bethania-Rural Hall Road.

At the scene, police found 35-year-old Jonathan Ray Wright lying in a driveway and suffering from a gunshot wound. Wright died at the scene.

Police say they are not looking for any suspects but did not elaborate.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

