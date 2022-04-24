WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead after a crash at a Winston-Salem intersection, according to police.

At about 12:36 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a crash at the intersection of North Glenn Avenue and East 28th Street.

Police say Joseph Gause, 34, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck west of East 28th Street. A 25-year-old woman in a 2020 Dodge Charger was driving south on North Glenn Avenue.

The two vehicles collided at the intersection, causing the Charger to run off the road and hit an unoccupied 2013 Volkswagen Beetle that was parked nearby.

Gause, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, died at the scene.

No word on whether or not the driver of the Charger suffered any injuries.